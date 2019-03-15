Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Capitala Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Capitala Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years. Capitala Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Capitala Finance to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTA opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $126.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.14. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 33.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. Research analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

