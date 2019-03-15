Capricoin Price Up 313.9% This Week (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 60% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Capricoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $829,563.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Capricoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00017641 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, Capricoin has traded up 313.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000165 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

Capricoin (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

