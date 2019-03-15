Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 235 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.23 and a twelve month high of $131.30.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

