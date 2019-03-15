Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,975,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $291,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,506 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,946,237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $215,899,000 after purchasing an additional 488,226 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,762,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,716,424 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $232,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,934,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $123.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

