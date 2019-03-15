Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 3,534,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 442% from the previous session’s volume of 652,549 shares.The stock last traded at $19.48 and had previously closed at $17.43.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million.

CARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Laidlaw set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.03.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $38,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 15,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $198,287.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,450 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 39,086.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $684.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.68.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

