Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.36 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of CARA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 277,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.68. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $53,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $56,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,450. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

