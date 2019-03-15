Care.com Inc (CRCM) Director Marla J. Blow Sells 2,770 Shares

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Director Marla J. Blow sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $54,762.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CRCM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 581,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,121. Care.com Inc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $633.88 million, a PE ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.95 million. Care.com had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Care.com Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Care.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Care.com from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Care.com to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Care.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Care.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 367,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Care.com by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Care.com by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 212,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Care.com by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,201,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after buying an additional 932,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Care.com in the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

