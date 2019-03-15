Carebit (CARE) One Day Volume Hits $0.00

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Carebit has a total market cap of $28,964.00 and $0.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carebit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last week, Carebit has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carebit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021517 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00024299 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008622 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

Carebit (CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 126,226,873 coins and its circulating supply is 121,836,555 coins. Carebit’s official website is carebit.org. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carebit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carebit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.