Carnival plc (CUK) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carnival were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 9,279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carnival by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 385,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Carnival by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 96,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of CUK opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24. Carnival plc has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 16.70%. Analysts forecast that Carnival plc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $345,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,408,848.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,504 shares of company stock worth $4,034,372 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

