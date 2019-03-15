Carvana Co (CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $14,220,862.24 in Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 253,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $14,220,862.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,085,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carvana stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,340. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 2.34. Carvana Co has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. Carvana’s revenue was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,905,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 749.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,591,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,487,000 after buying an additional 3,169,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 41.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,909,000 after buying an additional 768,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Carvana by 41.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,621,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,909,000 after buying an additional 768,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after buying an additional 241,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Carvana from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carvana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

