Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cascadero Copper (CCD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/cascadero-copper-ccd-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-03.html.

About Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD)

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It focuses on the Sarita Este and Taron Cesium properties. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.