Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Casey's have surged and outpaced the industry in a year. The company continued with its positive earnings surprise streak for the third straight quarter. Notably, the bottom line improved yet again on a year-over-year basis in third-quarter fiscal 2019. However, the top line fell short of the consensus mark. Also, total revenues marginally declined year over year. We note that management trimmed fuel gallons same-store sales projection again. Nevertheless, the company is on track with its Value Creation Plan. This includes new fleet card program, price and product optimization, digital engagements comprising mobile app and online ordering capabilities, cost containment efforts as well as capital reallocation plan. However, higher operating expenses remain a concern. Analysts also pointed that any rise in wholesale fuel costs and higher input costs and promotional activity may impact results.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $127.63 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $90.42 and a 1-year high of $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 4,300 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $552,292.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after buying an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $46,177,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 46,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

