Cass Information Systems (CASS) Stake Decreased by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Cass Information Systems worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,128,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,701,000 after acquiring an additional 197,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 157,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 638,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 91,842 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.55. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.07.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

