Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,286. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.64. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) by 140.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

CATB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Wedbush set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule, which completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of additional rare diseases.

