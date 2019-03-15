Catasys (CATS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16, Morningstar.com reports. Catasys updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CATS opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.95. Catasys has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catasys by 205.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catasys by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CATS shares. TheStreet upgraded Catasys from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Catasys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. assumed coverage on Catasys in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Catasys in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Catasys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

