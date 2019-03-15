Cato Corp (CATO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Cato worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cato by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cato by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cato by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 194,875 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cato by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Cato by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 61,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $13.44 on Friday. Cato Corp has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $332.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags.

