Ccore (CCO) Achieves Market Cap of $37,190.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 38.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a market capitalization of $37,190.00 and $8.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00380831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.01759676 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00238030 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00002376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004975 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.