CECO Environmental (CECE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

CECE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.91 million. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,591.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $48,830. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 54,611 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

