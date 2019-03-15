Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Bought by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. increased its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Celgene comprises approximately 0.5% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celgene by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Celgene by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Celgene by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 473,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Celgene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 45,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Celgene stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.23. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celgene news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

