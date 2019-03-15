Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBMG opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.90. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative net margin of 17,386.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 183,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 1,235.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after buying an additional 45,154 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy; and Re-Join therapy and AlloJoin therapy for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

