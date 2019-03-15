Celsius (CELH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 33.17%.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.66 million, a PE ratio of -390.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Celsius has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 842.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 208,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 700,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 114,425 shares during the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

