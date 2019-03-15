Centaure Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (CEN)

Centaure (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Centaure has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centaure has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Centaure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaure token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00440201 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00086626 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010583 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000126 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000876 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000262 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003403 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Centaure Profile

Centaure is a token. Centaure’s total supply is 34,000,000 tokens. Centaure’s official Twitter account is @CentaureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Centaure is /r/Centaure and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Centaure’s official message board is medium.com/@centauretoken. The official website for Centaure is centaure.io.

Buying and Selling Centaure

Centaure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

