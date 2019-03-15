Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,396 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.08% of Centene worth $36,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 84,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 21.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,092. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

