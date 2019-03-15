CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Holdings Trimmed by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,560 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph John Vortherms sold 2,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,000 shares of company stock worth $3,881,030. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.
Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
