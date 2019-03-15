Centurion Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ExcambrioRex, Crex24 and YoBit. Centurion has a market capitalization of $24,597.00 and $19.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centurion alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00017194 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000175 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.