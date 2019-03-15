CF Industries (CF) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CF Industries from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.25.

CF stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in CF Industries by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

