Change Path LLC Acquires 127,407 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE)

Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up about 3.8% of Change Path LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Change Path LLC owned about 11.02% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,176 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 976.3% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $30.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Change Path LLC Acquires 127,407 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/change-path-llc-acquires-127407-shares-of-jpmorgan-diversified-return-u-s-small-cap-equity-etf-jpse.html.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.