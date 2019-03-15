Change Path LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHR opened at $53.14 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

WARNING: “Change Path LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/change-path-llc-has-1-07-million-position-in-schwab-intermediate-term-u-s-treasury-etf-schr.html.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.