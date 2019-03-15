Change Path LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SCHR opened at $53.14 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $53.31.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.
