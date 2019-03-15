Change Path LLC Purchases 7,872 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Change Path LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Change Path LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $82.64 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $82.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

