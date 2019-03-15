Change Path LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Change Path LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

SPTL opened at $34.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

