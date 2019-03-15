Charter Court Financial Services Grp (CCFS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Charter Court Financial Services Grp (LON:CCFS) in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Charter Court Financial Services Grp in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON CCFS opened at GBX 323 ($4.22) on Monday. Charter Court Financial Services Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 227.50 ($2.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 336.50 ($4.40).

Charter Court Financial Services Grp Company Profile

Charter Court Financial Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage lending and deposit taking activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Buy to Let, Residential Lending, Short Term Lending, Second Charge Lending, and Other segments. The company offers long term first charge loans to landlords and owner-occupiers; short term bridging finance to owner-occupiers, landlords, and property developers; long term second charge loans; and treasury and third party mortgage services.

