Charter Court Financial Services Grp PLC (CCFS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 9.90 Per Share

Charter Court Financial Services Grp PLC (LON:CCFS) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Charter Court Financial Services Grp’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CCFS opened at GBX 322.20 ($4.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Charter Court Financial Services Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 373.80 ($4.88).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCFS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Court Financial Services Grp in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Charter Court Financial Services Grp from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Charter Court Financial Services Grp in a research report on Tuesday.

About Charter Court Financial Services Grp

Charter Court Financial Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage lending and deposit taking activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Buy to Let, Residential Lending, Short Term Lending, Second Charge Lending, and Other segments. The company offers long term first charge loans to landlords and owner-occupiers; short term bridging finance to owner-occupiers, landlords, and property developers; long term second charge loans; and treasury and third party mortgage services.

