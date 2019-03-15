ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

CCXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. B. Riley began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 313,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,218. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $516.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 167.57% and a negative net margin of 88.55%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. Analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 37,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $457,747.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 8,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $97,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,541 shares of company stock valued at $946,573 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 369.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

