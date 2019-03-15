Chemours Co (CC) VP Sells $2,265,374.60 in Stock

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) VP Mark Newman sold 59,210 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $2,265,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CC opened at $38.61 on Friday. Chemours Co has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.31.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Chemours had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 98.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 26th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,450,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,043,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,119,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 9,696,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,624,000 after acquiring an additional 275,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,146,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after acquiring an additional 860,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,081,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

