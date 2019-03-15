Chico’s FAS (CHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Nomura set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

CHS opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $634.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $524.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

