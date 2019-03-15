Chimerix Inc (CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 710,480 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the February 15th total of 517,756 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,767 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,711,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 215,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chimerix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 56,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 126,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Chimerix by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,115,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 126,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chimerix by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,041,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 456,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

