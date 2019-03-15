Christopher Rondeau Sells 200,000 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Stock

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $13,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Rondeau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Christopher Rondeau sold 80,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $5,054,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Christopher Rondeau sold 58,500 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $3,545,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Christopher Rondeau sold 15,500 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $938,215.00.

On Friday, February 22nd, Christopher Rondeau sold 6,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $363,180.00.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $67.93.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 280,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 280,726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 75.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 242,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/christopher-rondeau-sells-200000-shares-of-planet-fitness-inc-plnt-stock.html.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.