Chromadex Corp (CDXC) Insider Kevin M. Farr Purchases 6,725 Shares of Stock

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) insider Kevin M. Farr acquired 6,725 shares of Chromadex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Chromadex Corp has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 105.57% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chromadex Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

CDXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Chromadex in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Chromadex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chromadex by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 28,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Chromadex by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 88,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chromadex by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 88,125 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chromadex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chromadex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

