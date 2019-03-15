CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,383,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,673,000 after buying an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $5,373,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 451,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $320,237.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $304,148.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,798. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/cibc-asset-management-inc-cuts-holdings-in-iron-mountain-inc-irm.html.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.