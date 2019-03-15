CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,785 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Newell Brands stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

