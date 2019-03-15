CIBC Increases CGI (GIB.A) Price Target to C$92.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$94.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Desjardins lowered CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$94.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CGI from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a C$92.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$94.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$92.25.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$89.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00. CGI has a 1-year low of C$61.73 and a 1-year high of C$77.22.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

