Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $567.65 Million

Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will announce $567.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $509.97 million and the highest is $708.99 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $567.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $624.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.20 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XEC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Williams Capital set a $129.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,306. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 948.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

