Cimpress (CMPR) Lifted to Hold at Aegis

Aegis upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks cut Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.99.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $79.49 on Monday. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $73.96 and a 52-week high of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.21). Cimpress had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $825.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Cimpress’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn purchased 1,350 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $102,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $1,591,599.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cimpress by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Cimpress by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cimpress by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cimpress by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

