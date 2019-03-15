Cineworld Group (CINE) Price Target Increased to GBX 315 by Analysts at Barclays

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CINE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 421 ($5.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 388.20 ($5.07).

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

LON:CINE opened at GBX 300.20 ($3.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. Cineworld Group has a one year low of GBX 223.80 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25). The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.