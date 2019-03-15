Cintas Co. (CTAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.66. Cintas posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $167.00 price objective on Cintas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.77.

In other news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total value of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,871,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $604,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,693.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,635. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,970,000 after acquiring an additional 579,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,888,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.82. 8,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Cintas has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

