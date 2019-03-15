Cintas (CTAS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Cintas to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Cintas has set its FY 2019 guidance at $7.30-7.38 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $7.30-7.38 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Cintas had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTAS stock opened at $204.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $217.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.77.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $351,114.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,156,352.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $604,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,693.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,635. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

