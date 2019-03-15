Circassia Pharmaceuticals (CIR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Circassia Pharmaceuticals from GBX 81 ($1.06) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.44) on Tuesday.

About Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

