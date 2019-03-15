Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 994,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,696. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $45.60.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 10,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $406,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 6,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $274,878.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,870 shares of company stock valued at $799,247 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4,851.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 52,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

