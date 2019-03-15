Citi Trends (CTRN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. Citi Trends also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRN. ValuEngine cut shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CTRN traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.47. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $201.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $294,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

