Citigroup Boosts SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Price Target to $22.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. KeyCorp set a $35.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.51.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

